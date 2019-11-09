Mumbai crime: 28-year-old man held for killing elder brother three years ago

The city crime branch arrested a 28-year-old man for killing his elder brother three years ago and dumping his body in a creek in Siddhivinayak Nagar at Titwala.

According to a report in The Times of India, the accused, identified as Vijay Manuskare, was handed over to the Kalyan Taluka police station on Thursday.

Police said Manuskare, who worked in a hardware shop in Pydhonie was nabbed following a tipoff. He told police that the deceased Umesh, a criminal who had 10 theft cases registered against him, was an alcoholic. Whenever anybody asked him about his brother, Vijay would lie to them that he is still in jail.

The incident happened on June 27, 2016, when Umesh was released from jail. They had decided to visit their hometown in Satara. At night, when the brothers went out for a drink, they got into a scuffle after Umesh asked him for more money to buy drinks. In a fit of rage, Vijay hit Umesh with an empty beer bottle after which he succumbed to his injuries, police said. Vijay then contacted his cousin who helped him dispose off the body under duress.

