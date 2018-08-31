Mumbai Crime: 28-year-old man murders his same-sex live-in partner

crime

The accused had hatched a plan to kill his live-in partner as Mishra had threatened to expose his sexual orientation in front of his villagers

The Railway Crime Branch of Mumbai has arrested a 28-year-old man who allegedly murdered his same-sex live-in partner fearing that the latter would expose his sexual orientation to the others. The arrested person has been identified as Salim Ali Ansari, 28, who works in a dairy at Malad and is a native of Sonbhadra village in Uttar Pradesh (UP), according to DNA.

According to the Commissioner of Police, Railway, Niket Kaushik, on August 26, the body of a 45-year-old man was found near the tracks between Malad and Goregaon railway stations. The Borivali Railway Police had then registered a case of murder against an unknown person and began an investigation.

"In one of the CCTV footages of Malad (W), the deceased person was spotted with a man. Through our informants, we learned that the said person with the deceased works in a dairy at Malad. We then picked up the suspect on Wednesday and grilled him," said a police officer.

"Ansari said that he and Mishra, the deceased, had established a physical relationship. Ansari told us that he had also taken Rs 26,000 from Mishra as a loan and that the latter kept demanding his money. Ansari claimed that Mishra had even threatened to expose his sexual orientation at his village if he does not return the money. Ansari then hatched a plan to eliminate Mishra," the officer said.

