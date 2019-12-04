Mumbai Crime: 28-year-old slits aunt's throat in broad daylight at Santacruz

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

A 28-year-old man was arrested for stabbing his aunt to death in broad daylight at Shinde Chawl in Vakola, on Tuesday.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Sameer Naik and the deceased Sangeeta Pradeep. Police suspect property dispute to be the reason behind the murder.

Police said around 2.30pm, Pradeep was returning home from a clinic close to her place, when Naik attacked her from behind and slit her throat. He then fled the spot.

"Passersby alerted the police and the woman was rushed to the hospital where she was declared dead on arrival. The accused was later arrested," a police officer from Vakola police station said.

Kailash Chandra Avahad, senior police inspector, Vakola police station said they have registered a case of murder under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigation is on.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates