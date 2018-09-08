Mumbai Crime: 28-year-old who supplied MD to aspiring actors and models arrested

crime

ANC, who had been looking for Adil Nakwa for months, finally arrest him at Powai with 100 gm of mephedrone

Adil Nakwa

A 28-year-old drug peddler, who used to supply to African peddlers in the city as well as to aspiring actors and models from the Lokhandwala area, was arrested by the Ghatkopar unit of the anti-narcotics cell (ANC) from Jogeshwari on Wednesday. Adil Nakwa was caught at Powai, with 100 gm MD (Mephedrone) in his pocket worth Rs 4 lakh. Deputy Commissioner of Police (ANC) Shivdeep Lande said they had been looking for Nakwa for a long time and he had somehow managed to evade arrest.

To ensure he did not suffer losses, Nakwa used to supply MD only in small doses, officers said. Most small-time actors and models in Lokhandwala were his customers. African peddlers, too, took small quantities from him as recently the ANC had sharpened its focus on overseas peddlers. The ANC has registered a case under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and Nakwa was remanded in police custody till September 12.

On Friday, the Worli unit of the ANC arrested Kasim Mohammed Siddique Shivani, alias Mufti alias Imran Mufti, 35, from the Byculla fire brigade area and seized 250 gm of MD worth over Rs 5 lakh from him.

