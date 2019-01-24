Mumbai Crime: 28-year-old history sheeter burglar finally arrested in Nalasopara

crime

There are 23 cases already registered against the burglar across police stations - Matunga, Colaba, Tardeo, Shivaji Park, DB Marg, VP Road, Dadar, Borivali, Gamdevi, Kasturba Marg, Byculla, and Azad Maidan

Ibrahim Badruddin Shaikh

Samata Nagar police have arrested a history-sheeter house burglar who specifically targets posh housing societies located at hardly walking distance from stations in Western railway. The 28-year-old accused Ibrahim Badruddin Shaikh was arrested from his rented accommodation in Nalasopara within 12-hour after businessman Amit Sampatlal Kothari registered house breaking theft case against an unknown person at Samata Nagar police station.

"It was afternoon when Shaikh broke into the house and decamped with 9.3 grams gold jewellery and cash collectively worth Rs. 2.56 lakh from one of the bedrooms. A female member of the family was not aware of the burglary incident until she woke at 3 pm and saw things kept helter-skelter in the adjacent bedroom. She alerted Amit and his younger brother who reached the police station and we registered case," said an official privy to the investigation.

The zonal deputy commissioner of police, Dr. Vinaykumar Rathod and senior inspector Raju Kasbe were informed and a team was formed to catch the burglar. The detection officer API Nitin Andhle and his team immediately swung into action and studied the CCTV footage of building in Ashok Nagar, Kandivali East.

"The face of the burglar was not properly seen in the CCTV footage but his body language and French-cut beard helped us tracing the accused from Nalasopara within 12 hours and we have recovered all the stolen property and cash from his possession. There are five cases of HBT registered against Shaikh at Samata Nagar," said the officer.

Overall, there are 23 cases of HBT registered against Shaikh across police stations - Matunga, Colaba, Tardeo, Shivaji Park, DB Marg, VP Road, Dadar, Borivali, Gamdevi, Kasturba Marg, Byculla, and Azad Maidan - in Mumbai.

The cops said Shaikh keeps changing his addresses to evade police arrest but his unique get-up with a french-cut beard was helpful to nab him in the nick of time. Shaikh, who is at present in police custody, has been booked under relevant sections of IPC and further investigations are underway.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates