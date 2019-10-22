Mumbai Crime: 29-year-old cop found hanging in his Vikhroli home

A 29-year-old police constable, Rameshwar Hankare, committed suicide by hanging himself in Vikhroli.

"We have found a suicide note and are verifying it" said Akhilesh Kumar Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Zone 7.

Police said Hankare, who was attached to Local Arms (LA) 1, had been posted in Mumbai Police's control room. On Monday evening, when Hankare's colleague returned home, he found the door bolted from inside. When he peeped through the window, he saw that Hankare was hanging by ceiling.

He then tried to call the control room, but there was no response. By the time he went to Vikhroli police station to call the police, Hankare's other colleagues had already taken his body down.

Singh said they have registered and accidental death report (ADR) and further investigations are on.

