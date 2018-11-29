Mumbai Crime: 3 arrested for cheating traders, supplying material worth Rs 30 lakh

crime

The arrested accused have been arrested by Kurar police from three different state first arrest was made from Mira Road (Maharashtra) while other two accused were arrested(Ahmadabad) in Gujarat and Punjab( Pathankot) and Gujarat (Ahmedabad)

Three members gang of high profile gang have been busted by the Kurar police for cheating traders nationwide and supplying stolen material to other well-known companies in different parts of the country.

The accused were arrested by Kurar police from three different states - first from (Mira Road) Maharashtra while other two accused were arrested at (Ahmedabad) Gujarat and (Pathankot) Punjab.

The arrested has been identified as Jaymin Amin, 32, Chatrasingh Parmar, 28, alias Satish and Darmil Choksi, 22. It has been revealed that Jaymin Amin is the mastermind behind this entire operation.

According to Kurar police sources, the accused were playing different roles in the crime. They first targetted a company via email and placed their orders with the help of two fake email ids namely hitech989898@gmail.com and hitechindustries8367@gmail.com. They never paid any amount in cash or any transfers to the bank but used fake cheques of those banks which were closed, and hence, the cheques would bounce.



Chatra Sinha / Satish Parmar

The trio would first collect information about the company supplying hardware products like water pumps, machines paints, cables and other materials from a website. With the help of that information, the accused would then place their order via email. Since these men posed as professional businessmen, there was no doubt in the minds of the companies they were liasing with.



Dharmil Choksi

Kurar police were aware of this gang only after a Kurar-based victim approached them and told them about the incident. The complainant, Ranjeet Subhash Wakde, 32, told the police that he received an order from a Gujarat-based trading company for around 84 water pumps worth Rs 10.5 lakh. He agreed to deliver the consignment without any knowledge or background of the company he was dealing with.

The gang would always receive the deliveries at a different spot, in this case, Bhivandi. The accused Chatrasing Parmar received the order and then took off with it.



Jaimin Amin

Wakde was shocked when the cheque bounced and then contacted the accused but the latter did refused to respond to him.

Wakde then lodged a complaint at Kurar police station in June.

With the help of call data records, Parmar was nabbed by the cops at Mira Road and taken into custody. With Parmar's help, Dharmil Chowksi was nabbed from Gujarat and the prime accused Jaymeen Hasmukhbhai Amin from Pathankot.

During the interrogation it was revealed that they were running this racket for the last two years and cheated people not only in Maharashtra and Gujrat, but also, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and other places.

The office from where they run their operations is on rent but not for more than 3 months.

Police managed to recover all water pumps (84) from their custody. They also recovered electric motors, cables, materials and machineries worth more than Rs 30 lakh from a godown situated in Vatva area in Ahmedabad Gujarat, said the investigation officer.

Despite many complaints, the accused were never arrested by the police.

Speaking with mid-day, DCP Vinaykumar Rathod of Zone XII revealed that Jaymin is the main mastermind of the gang and that they would work according to the demand of the purchasers.

The three accused have been arrested and further investigations are on.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates