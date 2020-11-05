Mumbai Crime: 3 arrested for killing 18-year-old man at Powai lake over petty fight

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

Mumbai crime branch officers of Unit 10 on Tuesday arrested three men for allegedly killing an 18-year-old man at Powai lake over a petty fight, which took place on October 20. According to crime branch officials, the victim, identified as Tanvir Nadaf, was roaming on the Powai lake promenade when he bumped into one of the accused. The man got angry and began fighting with Nadaf.

When Nadaf retaliated, the accused called two of his accomplices. The three accused, identified as Vinod Nandlal Thakur, Shashank Ramchandra Jadhav and Nikesh Gangaram Jadhav, then beat Nadaf up and left him bleeding at the promenade, reports Hindustan Times.

Nadaf's friend, who noticed him lying at the promenade, rushed him to Rajawadi Hospital. After giving his statement to police, Nadaf succumbed to his injuries on October 21. Acting on the descriptions provided by Nadaf, the police and the crime branch team launched a manhunt for the accused.

On Monday, when officers found Nikesh roaming in the vicinity of Powai lake, they detained him. On questioning Nikesh, the crime branch team found out that on October 2, Nadaf had robbed a mobile phone and some documents from Nikesh who was on duty at a private security firm.

"Nikesh told us that he had seen Nadaf's face while he was fleeing the scene after the theft," said Vinay Ghorpade, senior police inspector of Unit 10. Nikesh further told cops that on October 20, when they spotted Nadaf near Powai lake, they tied him up with a rope and beat him up.

