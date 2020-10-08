Mumbai Crime: 3 attack meat trader with chopper for refusing to give money

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

A 35-year-old man was attacked by three persons with a chopper when the victim was returning home from his shop. Police officials said the alleged incident took place at around 1.30 am on Tuesday in Bhandup. The shopkeeper sustained a grievous injury on his nape and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mulund.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the accused have a criminal background and had tried to extort money from the shopkeeper. The trio attacked him because he refused to pay the money.

Senior inspector Sham Shinde from Bhandup police station said, "The victim, Mohammad Rafique Qureshi, runs a mutton shop at Tilak Nagar. When he was returning home at night, one of the accused - Farooq Shaikh alias Kalya Guddu - along with his two associates, stopped Qureshi and demanded Rs 5,000."

When Qureshi refused to give them any money, the accused attacked him with a chopper on his nape.

Qureshi was immediately rushed to a general hospital in Mulund and is out of danger. "We have registered a case of attempt to murder and extortion against the accused. The trio is Bhandup locals and Shaikh has several cases of assault registered against him. Police teams have been formed and the accused will be nabbed soon," Shinde added.

