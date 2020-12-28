Mumbai Crime: 3 booked for raping specially-abled girl in 2013

The Mumbai Police booked three people on charges of sexual assault for allegedly raping a girl suffering from a disability, nearly seven years ago. The girl’s family recently approached police saying she finally confided in a counsellor that her sister-in-law’s brother assaulted her in 2013.

Police, however, are also investigating if the complaint is in any way linked to an FIR registered against the girl’s family on a complaint by her sister-in-law alleging dowry harassment, which led to their arrest six months ago. Additional Commissioner of Police (central region) D Chavan said an FIR for sexual assault had been registered against three persons. “Investigations are at a preliminary stage. No arrests have been made,” Chavan, reports The Indian Express.

The FIR was registered on December 23.

An officer said according to the complaint, the girl’s family members observed that the 24-year-old, who suffers from a disability, appeared anxious and was doing odd things like pulling her hair recently. Police said the family then consulted a counselor and the girl revealed that in 2013 she was sexually assaulted by her sister-in-law’s brother.

The family told police the accused had threatened her again due to which she was under stress, and that the girl said her now estranged sister-in-law and another person helped the main accused keep the incident under wraps.

A case was registered under sections 376 (L) (committing rape on a woman suffering from physical or mental disability) in addition to sections of the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, as the girl was a minor back then.

An officer said while they were investigating into the case and looking for evidence against the accused, they were also trying to verify if the case was linked to the dowry harassment case registered against the family.

