Mumbai Crime: 3 held for duping businessman of Rs 2.8 crore

Updated: 30 October, 2020 08:39 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Police is now looking for one Anil Ahirwar, section engineer at Mahalaxmi railway workshop, with whom the three allegedly connived

Photo for representational purpose
Three people were arrested for allegedly duping a businessman of Rs 2.8 crore with a contract for hose pipes.

As per a report in the Times of India, while Mayur Solanki, Kiran Purshottam Chauhan and Subhash Solanki were arrested by the crime branch, they are looking for one Anil Ahirwar, section engineer at Mahalaxmi railway workshop, with whom the three allegedly connived.

The case pertains to a complaint filed by Surat-based businessman Pratik Shah who had undertaken contracts of BMC and the Surat civic body. In 2018, accused Subhash met Shah via a common friend and became close to him.

Subhash introduced his accomplices Kiran and Mayur to Shah. “The three then introduced Shah to engineer Anil and lured him with a lucrative railway tender,” said inspector Sunil Mane. The accused told Shah that if he invested money in buying hose pipes required for railways he would get good returns, added Mane.

First Published: 30 October, 2020 08:05 IST

