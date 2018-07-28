Pune: 3 men threaten and extort Rs 6 lakhs from music teacher

Police said that since then the accused had been calling him on phone for the money. On Thursday, they asked him to arrange the money else they will kill him

Representational picture

Officials from Koregaon Park police station have arrested three men who were trying to extort Rs six lakhs from a music teacher in Koregaon Park. The arrested accused have been identified as Atul Ratan Chhetre (37) of Pride Purple City, Lohegaon, Aniket Ashol Ovhal (32), Dhanori Jakat Naka, and Sunny Deepak Shetty (26) of Tingrenagar. Shrikumar Steve (51) of ABBA Institute of Music has lodged the FIR against them.

According to police, around 3 pm on July 21 the three accused had gone to the institute under the pretext of admission when Steve told them that the admission process is closed, the trio threatened him saying they know whereabouts of his family members. They demanded Rs six lakhs extortion money. When Steve denied having that much money, the accused forcefully took away Rs 4500 cash, ATM, PAN and Aadhaar cards as well as guitar, totally worth Rs 1.2 lakhs. They had also withdrawn Rs 3000 from his account through ATM card. Later they abducted him in a car and took him to Viman Nagar, they released him on the condition that he will arrange for the extortion money and threatened of dire consequences if approached police.

Police said that since then the accused had been calling him on phone for the money. On Thursday, they asked him to arrange the money else they will kill him. Accordingly, Steve informed police. When the accused came to take the money, they were arrested.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates