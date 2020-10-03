Mumbai crime: 3 men arrested for duping forex company of Rs 25 lakh, 2 others at large

The Malad police arrested three men for allegedly duping a city-based foreign exchange firm of Rs 25 lakh by posing as Montex pen company owner. The officials have also recovered 11,300 Euros (approximately Rs 9 lakh) from the accused. Two more accused, including the mastermind, are still at large.

The arrested accused have been identified as Hanuvant Chain Singh 27, Ganga Singh Rajput (30) and Durakha Singh Rajput (47). Those absconding are Surendra alias Ashok and Suraj alias Raju.

According to police sources, a trap was laid in Sirohi city of Rajasthan last week using the technical analysis and the mobile data record of the accused.

Suraj alias Raju, the mastermind of the crime, with the help of Surendra and other three accused drew the plan and carried out the crime on September 8 at Malad-based JB Forex exchange company. Suraj had called the firm owner posing as Montex pen company owner Raju Ramniklal Jain and asked for 27,500 Euros (about Rs 25 lakh).

Surendra reached the office with Hanuvant Singh to collect the amount, while other accused were waiting nearby. After collecting the Euros they all escaped and fled Rajasthan.

A special team was formed under DCP Vishal Thakur and senior inspector George Fernandez, and police inspector Parmod Todalamal led the investigation.

Using the call data record of the mobile number provided by the complaint, PSI Pravin Tupari, constables Gorakh Pawar, Sachin Sawant, Sunil Jadhva and Chungivdia went to Rajasthan and caught the accused.

They were produced before the court and were remanded to police custody till October 3.

