Mumbai crime: 3 nabbed from Malad for betting on IPL matches

The police conducted a raid at an apartment in Chincholi Bandar area in Malad West on Friday night and nabbed three people, including two women, for allegedly betting on the cricket match in IPL.

The accused have been identified as Gaurav Mata (43), Kajal Sharma (28) and Komal Sharma (25). While the male accused was arrested, the women were given notice and called to the police station for inquiry.

According to the police sources, the accused were found placing and accepting bets through mobile phones and laptop on the IPL 2020 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Kings eleven Punjab being played in Dubai.

The police seized 9 mobile phones, laptop, Rs 26,770 cash and a diary which has the entire record of betting being done from past two years. “We have seized a diary from the spot, which has names of people suspected to be punters who were playing and betting with the accused for the last two years,” a police officer said.

The apartment, where the raid was conducted, belongs to the accused Kajal Sharma. During the investigation, it was revealed that Kajal, by changing her name as ‘Tina Sharma’, used to send messages to known bookies who wanted to bet on the match. The speculative amount was deposited into the account as advanced and after winning the amount transfer was done the next day.

Senior inspector George Fernandez, under the supervision of DCP Vishal Thakur and assistant police inspector Vivek Tambe conducted the raid and caught the accused raid-handed.

A case under various sections of the Gambling Act has been registered against the trio. Accused Gaurav was produced before the court and remanded to police custody till September 28.

