Mumbai crime: 3 women replace gold with fake jewellery, dupe owner, held

The Malad police recently arrested three women for allegedly cheating a jewellery shop owner by replacing the gold jewellery with fake ones. According to the police, the accused have been identified as Rashida Ansari, 50; Shahin Sheikh, 21; and Muskan Khan, 22.

Police said the accused entered the shop wearing a burkha and asked them to display the jewellery designs. "One of the accused asked the shopkeeper to show more designs, while the others created distractions and replaced the gold bracelet with a fake one. They told the shopkeeper that they would visit another day," said a police officer from Malad police station.

He said when the shopkeeper began packing the jewellery at the end of the day, he realised that one of the bracelets was fake. He checked CCTV footage and realised that he had been cheated after which a complaint was filed.

The police then circulated the CCTV footage to all jewellery shop owners and asked them to be alert.

"On Monday, one of the accused visited a different branch of the same jewellery shop. However, the owner was alert and he informed us, after whihc they were arrested," the police officer said.

The accused have been booked under sections 420 and 379 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and remanded in police custody.

