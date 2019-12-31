Mumbai Crime: 30-year-old bar girl found dead at home in Dahisar

This image has been used for representational purposes only.

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

A 30-year-old woman was found dead at her home in Dahisar (East) on Sunday.

According to the police, the woman works at a bar and was a resident of Jankalyan Nagar. She had moved to the apartment a month ago and was living alone.

On Sunday, the maid knocked the door, but nobody answered so she left and returned in the evening around 5pm, police said. However, again, there was no answer. She then called on the deceased's phone, but there was still no answer.

She then informed the owner of the flat who opened the door with a spare key, police said.

"They found the body lying on the bed with a few clothes on the floor," a police officer from Dahisar police station said.

Police then took her to a local government hospital where she was declared dead on arrival.

Police said the deceased was married, but was living alone. The post-mortem was conducted and police are waiting for the reports to reveal the exact cause of death.

Police have filed an accidental death report and further investigations are on.