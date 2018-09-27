Mumbai Crime: 30-year-old beaten, slashed over parking row in Chembur

crime

The squabble between the four people led to the three suspects using a knife and a rod to attack the victim

A quarrel over the parking of a bike in a Chembur society led to a man being beaten and slashed by three people, a second such case of road rage in the Chembur vicinity. 30-year-old Suhas Gangawane was attacked by three men after he left his motorcycle in a spot which was claimed by a neighbour, identified as Karan.



The RCF police have registered a complaint against Karan and are on the lookout for him and his two friends, Arjun and Rahul, who were also involved in the assault. The three suspects disappeared after the incident took place on September 22. In the meanwhile, Suhas is recuperating at his home after receiving treatment at a nearby hospital.

This is the second such incident od road rage in Chembur in the last one month. On September 3, three men had attacked a biker in a parking row near RC Marg. The biker died on the spot and the suspects were later arrested.

"Suhas lives in Chembur's Bharat Nagar locality. He had earlier exchanged words with Karan over parking space in their society." said a police officer as reported in Mumbai Mirror. The matter came to a head on September 22 with the two arguing in the building premises on top of their voice. Karan walked away from the spot but a few hours later he called his friends, Arjun and Rahul, and the three attacked Suhas near Bharat Nagar Chowk.

The three suspects were allegedly armed with a knife and an iron rod. Passers-by tried to intervene and solve the matter but the suspects threatened to harm them too. After the assault, the three fled from the scene. Suhas was later admitted to a nearby hospital.

"It all started with an argument. The main suspect didn't do anything at the time but later planned the attack with his friends. They waited for Suhas near Bharat Nagar Chowk," said an officer with the RCF police.

