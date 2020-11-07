Mumbai Crime: 30-year-old man rapes dog after tying her mouth with rope in Mulund, arrested

The Mulund police on Thursday arrested a 30-year-old man after he was caught by locals while he was allegedly sexually abusing a female dog in the parking bay of a society.

Activist Brij Bhanushali of Om Foundation NGO received a call on Thursday afternoon, informing that a white coloured female dog has been raped by a worker in the parking bay of a society in Mulund (west), according to a report in Times of India.

“I told them to call the police till I reach the spot. The mouth of the dog was tightly tied up with a rope by the culprit. He had taken the dog in a room at the site to commit the crime. The security guards realised about the incident after hearing desperate but muffled whimpering cries of an animal. There were also blood stains on the floor,” Brij Bhanushali was quoted as saying.

The canine’s mouth was swollen and she was taken to an animal hospital in Parel for medical examination.

The accused, identified as Shobhnath Saroj, has been booked under Section 377 (unnatural offences) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 11(1)(a) of the Prevention of Cruelty towards Animals Act, 1960. He has been remanded to police custody for five days.

