Mumbai Crime: 30-year-old man with over 12 cases of molestation and stalking arrested

A 30-year-old serial molester was arrested on Wednesday by the Dindoshi police on the charges of forcibly grabbing, hugging, and kissing a 24-year-old woman on a busy road in Malad East

The accused has been identified as Kalpesh Deodhare, a resident of Bandar Pakhadi, Patel Nagar area in Kandivli West. He is a driver by profession.

Kalpesh has committed similar crimes in Mumbai and has been arrested 12 times in the last nine years.

“On December 11, Kalpesh molested a 24-year-old woman in Malad East, while she was walking on Jitendra Road. The victim was doing shopping for her wedding,” said the police.

Also Read: Mumbai: TV Actor Arrested For Duping Elderly In Other States By Posing As Cop

“Kalpesh followed the woman on the bike and tried to talk to her. He told her that he knows her father very well and asked about his health. Assuming that he knows her father, the woman told him that her father is no more. He immediately got off the bike and forcibly hugged her and started kissing her. The woman pushed him away but the accused held her hand and molested her,” the police added.

As the victim shouted for help, the accused ran away.

A case was registered under Sections 354 (physical contact and advances involving unwelcome and explicit sexual overtures; or a demand or request for sexual favours), 354D (follows a woman and contacts, or attempts to contact such woman to foster personal interaction repeatedly despite a clear indication of disinterest by such woman) and 509 (intending to insult the modesty of any woman) of the Indian Penal Code.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Duping Many For A Lavish Life Lands Bollywood Scriptwriter In Cop Net

PSI Ganesh Phad along with the detection team checked CCTV footage to trace the accused and he was arrested.

During the interrogation, he confessed to the crime. In the past nine years, he has committed similar crimes, including kidnapping. He has previously been arrested by Chuna Bhatti police, Bangur Nagar police, Goregaon police, Park Side police, D.N Nagar police, Dindoshi police, Kandivli police, and Pant Nagar police. He was last arrested in 2017 by Powai police.

He was produced before the court and remanded to 2-day police custody, said PSI Ganesh Phad.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news