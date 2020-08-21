Mumbai Crime: 3,056 MDMA tablets seized; two arrested

The Mumbai unit of Narcotics control bureau (NCB) seized one of the largest consignments of ecstasy pills (MDMA). Total of 3,056 high-quality contraband worth R90 lakh sourced from Belgium was seized on August 10.

According to NCB, acting on specific inputs, NCB, Mumbai Zonal Unit seized 3,010 of MDMA pills (969 gm) on August 10 from DHL Express India (P) Ltd, Goregaon, Mumbai. The pills were seized from a parcel containing soft toys.

However, contrary to usual modus operandi, the pills were not hidden inside soft toys; but were concealed inside the cavity in the cardboard box containing the consignment. In a quick follow-up action, the NCB team further recovered 46 tablets (17.5 grams) of MDMA from Navi Mumbai residence of a couple who had procured the drugs from Belgium. The accused couple — HA Choudhary and R Batharey was arrested and sent to judicial custody.

The high-quality ecstasy pills seized were in different colours — orange, pink and green. "NCB is investigating the linkages of this case to the wider syndicate trafficking supply of party drugs into India. Also, NCB is checking the previous record of the arrested couple," an NCB official told mid-day.

According to the NCB sources, before the lockdown, the price of a tablet would be around R3,000. But since the lockdown, these tablets are not readily available, hence the prices may have gone up to R6,000-7,000 per tablet.

