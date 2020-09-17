Mumbai Crime: 31-year-old security guard arrested for molesting minor girl in Kandivli

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

The Kandivli police on Wednesday arrested a 31-year-old security guard for allegedly molesting a minor girl. Cops said that the accused molested the eight-year-old girl outside her building lift.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the alleged incident took place on Tuesday around 3 pm when the minor girl was on her way to the store. In her complaint, the victim's mother said that when her daughter reached the lift, the security guard allegedly touched her inappropriately.

Upon reaching home, the girl narrated the incident to her mother who approached the police and filed a complaint against the accused. The accused has been arrested under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, a police officer from Kandivli police station said.

