Mumbai Crime: 31-year-old woman found murdered in Goregaon

A 31-year-old woman was found murdered at her residence at Prem Nagar area in Goregaon west on Saturday afternoon. According to police sources the deceased has been identified as Gudiya Nishad (31) and was living with her husband in the slum area of Premanagar in Goregaon West.

On Saturday afternoon, around 12 pm, one of the woman's neighbour visited her house and found her lying in a pool of blood, groaning with her throat slit by a sharp weapon. The neighbour then started to scream and called for help. The woman's neighbours then rushed her to Siddhartha Hospital where she died during treatment.

Upon her death, the hospital informed the police who rushed to the spot. During the enquiry, they found that a boy living in the same slums was missing since the incident came to light. Currently, the Goregaon police along with the crime branch unit XI is investigating the matter. As per an official from Goregaon police station, they have registered a murder case against the unknown person and are performing further investigations.

