32-year-old woman commits suicide with 2 kids by jumping in front of train near Boisar

A 32-year old woman allegedly committed suicide along with her two kids by jumping in front of the super-fast express train today near Boisar station in Palghar.

The deceased were identified as Madhuri Rakte(32), her son Avinash(6 months) and daughter Arya( 5 years 6 months), committed suicide by jumping in front of the Bhagat Ki Kothi Bandra Terminus SF Express (22966) train which runs from Jodhpur to Mumbai, today morning. The Boisar GRP has recovered their bodies beside the railway track near Boisar railway yard.

"During the enquiry, it was revealed that Madhuri hailed from 'Vakdi' Taluka of Ahmadnagar district in Maharashtra and was living with her husband Shreeram Rakte(34) at 303 Parkash co-operative housing society near Sadwartak School in Boisar(east). Her husband was in a private job. The identity of the bodies was not revealed for hours after the accident. In the evening, Shreeram came to know about the suicide and came to the GRP office where he told the police that his wife had gone out with her two children to give them a dose of polio," said senior police inspector Anil Sonawane from Boisar GRP.

After conducting the Panchnama, all the dead bodies were sent for the autopsy to the local government hospital. We have registered an accidental death report(ADR)," he added.

