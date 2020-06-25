Mumbai Crime: 32-year-old man arrested for killing senior citizen in Ulhasnagar

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

A 32-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing a senior citizen, who had lent him money during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, in Ulhasnagar town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Thursday. The Ulhasnagar police on Wednesday arrested Vitthal Dudeshia, a vegetable vendor, for allegedly strangling Sherumal Ramani (70) last week, an official said.

The victim was found dead with a metal wire around his neck in Vasaar village on June 19, following which a manhunt was launched for the accused, he said. During interrogation, the accused revealed that he had borrowed Rs 5,000 from the victim, as his business suffered during the lockdown, the official said.

However, Ramani kept demanding the borrowed sum, which triggered the killing, he said. The accused has been booked for murder and further probe was underway, he added.

