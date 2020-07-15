Mumbai Crime: 32-year-old man held for kidnapping, raping 17-year-old girl

The Sakinaka police arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly kidnapping and raping a 17-year-old girl. According to the police, the man took the girl to Uttar Pradesh on the pretext of going for a picnic, where he married her and raped her, Hindustan Times reported.

The man then allegedly threatened the girl and her parents against reporting the crime to the police. A police officer was quoted as saying that the man had physically assaulted the girl on Sunday. Her father then narrated the ordeal to his friend, who advised him to approach the police.

The police have booked the man, who is married with two children, under Sections 363 (kidnapping), 376 (rape), 341(wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

