Mumbai Crime: 32-year-old woman duped of Rs 1.65 lakh on wedding portal

Representational Picture

In a series of frauds that has been reported being reported from the Thane region,the Thane rural police has registerd a new case of cyber crime in which the cyber crooks targeted a 32-year-old woman from Thane on a popular matrimonial website and duped her of Rs 1.65 lakh, as reported by Free Press Journal.

The woman who is an aspiring bride in her complaint mentioned that a few days ago she had uploaded her profile along with her contact numbers and other basic details, on the web-portal, last month. Few days later, she got a message from a man who identified himself as Rahul Mark, a resident of England.

The man proposed the woman through the wedding portal site and asked her for marriage. He also expressed the desire to sned across expensive gifts for her from England. A few days aletr, the Thane based aspiring woman received a call from a woman who cl;aimed to be working ina courier company and informed her that a parcel which contains an expensive laptop alongwith 4,000 euro cash had arrived for her. But the courier company lady asked her to pay certain charges to obtain the gift.

The aspiring bride from Thane in the lieu to get the expensive gifts paid Rs 1.65 lakh through multiple transfers in different bank accounts. Further, she was aksf to pay more money which raised an alarm and made her suspicious, afterwhich she registred a compliant at the local police station.

The Thane police registered a case under Section 420 of the IPC and Sec 66 (c) of the IT Act, 2000.The case is still under investigation and the police have made an appeal aned cautioned the citizens to be extremely careful before entering into any type of financial transactions with strangers. They have even urged the people to refrain from accepting online friend request on social netwroking and matrimonial websites blindly.

