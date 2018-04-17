Mumbai Crime: 32-year-old woman robs high-end jewellery shops, nabbed

The accused, who has been identified as Minakshi Gunjal, lives in Bhandup with her daughter

Representational Picture

A 32-year-old woman was nabbed for robbing from several Thane-based high-end jewellery shops on Monday. The woman had committed the crimes over four to five months.

The accused, who has been identified as Minakshi Gunjal, lives in Bhandup with her daughter. Her husband left her a few years ago, and currently resides in Nashik. Gunjal works as domestic help and claims to have committed the crimes to provide for her daughter.

A report in the Hindustan Times quotes a police officer from the Naupada police, as having stated, "On Saturday we got a call from one of the jewellery shops where they informed us that they have caught a woman with gold items. CCTVs showed her hiding gold rings in her saree while asking the saleswoman to show different items."

The HT report also quotes the officer as having added, "We found that she had come to Thane in February where she robbed a gold ring and the same money was used for her household and also for her daughter’s education. When we checked the CCTV footage, we found that the woman was about to escape from the shop with the ring when she was stopped. A case has been registered further probe is on."

The woman is alleged to have stolen two gold rings from different shops with a value of over RS 60,000. Further investigations in the case remain ongoing.

