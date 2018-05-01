Mumbai Crime: 32-year-old woman accuses Chembur police constable of rape

In her complaint, the woman alleged that the constable, who has been identified as Santosh Kisan Narware, had been sexually assaulting her since February 2015

A police constable from Chembur's RPF police station has been booked after a 32-year-old woman accused him of having repeatedly raped her. The constable has since been suspended from duty.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that the constable, who has been identified as Santosh Kisan Narware, had been sexually assaulting her since February 2015. The victim further added that he falsely promised to marry her while sexually assaulting her until February 2018.

A report in the Indian Express quotes a senior IPS officer as having stated, "The woman, employed with a private firm, was allegedly duped by the constable. She said the constable claimed to be unmarried and started texting her. She would frequently visit the police station and they got to know each other.”

Narware allegedly threatene dthe woman when she informed him that she would file a complaint. A case has been registered against the constable under Sections 376 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code for rape and cheating. His suspension order was issued on Monday.

