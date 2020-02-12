Mumbai Crime: 33-yr-old Vikhroli man kicks, thrashes wife to death

Vikhroli police have arrested a man for murder after he allegedly hit and kicked his wife demanding a bike and a flat, causing her death. The incident came to light in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Emma Joseph Fernandes, 31, married Roland Victor Monteiro, 33, in July 2017 after dating him briefly. They had met at a call centre. After the wedding, Emma shifted to Vikhroli village to stay with Roland. The police said soon she found out that he was an alcoholic. "He started beating her regularly. Emma revealed this to her mother, Bladina, who tried to have a word with Roland who didn't listen," said an officer from Vikhroli police station.

Wanted money for bike and flat

"For the past few months, Roland had been hitting Emma after consuming alcohol, demanding money to buy a motorcycle and a flat. She refused to fulfill his demands resulting in more beatings," added the officer.

Bladina, who also stays in Vikhroli, said she was informed by a police officer that Emma was unwell, around 4 am on February 10. "I realised my phone that I had kept silent, had been consistently ringing and Emma had made several calls to me. I then received a call from an unknown number by a person who identified himself as a cop from the Vikhroli police station. He told me Emma was unwell and had been taken to Dr Ambedkar Hospital, Vikhroli East. When I reached the hospital I found Emma was dead," said Bladina

During the post mortem, doctors found injuries on Emma's body and on the left side of her stomach. Primary investigation revealed that her spleen had burst causing internal bleeding. The cause of death was given as "blunt injuries to abdomen".

Husband confessed to hitting

When Roland was nabbed by the police, he confessed to hitting her in an inebriated state, and when he found she was unresponsive, he took her to the hospital where she was declared dead on arrival by doctors.

The Vikhroli police have booked Roland under IPC Sections 302 (murder), 504 (intentional insult). "He was produced in court on Tuesday which sent him to police custody till February 14," said a police officer.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates