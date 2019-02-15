Mumbai crime: 34-year-old man arrested with drugs worth Rs 6 lakh in Kurla

crime

Representational image

Mumbai crime branch's Anti Narcotics Cell (ANS) has arrested Hasan Ali Shaikh (34), a Kurla resident with drugs worth Rs 6 lakh. According to the DCP of ANC Shivdeep Lande, upon receiving information from a reliable source on February 13, PI Shashank Shelke, sub-inspector Charu Chavan and a team of ANC Ghatkopar Unit laid a trap at Sarweshwar Mandir Road, Kurla (West) and apprehended Shaikh carrying a drug called M. D. (Mephedrone) in his pocket.



According to the sources, Shaikh works as a middle man, buys drugs from Nigerians and then sells it to small peddlers who deal in 15 to 20 grams of drugs per day. Surprisingly, the accused was part of this business for 4 years but the cops never managed to catch him.



ANC officials had their eyes on him and when he came to deliver the drugs worth 150 grams in Kurla, the police jumped to get him however his buyer, a small peddler managed to escape. At the same time, Shaikh caught an autorickshaw and was about to leave, but a cop managed to enter the rickshaw and nab him. When the staff arrived, they frisked him and found drugs in his pocket. The police are still investigating the case and looking for sources including his sellers and buyers.

