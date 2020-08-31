Mumbai Crime: 34-year-old man held for sexually assaulting sister-in-law

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

The Mumbai Police on Friday arrested a 34-year-old man, a resident of Govandi, for sexually assaulting his sister-in-law. In her complaint to the police, the victim said that in June 2019, when she and her brother-in-law were alone at home he took advantage of the situation and sexually assaulted her.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the accused molested her and even threatened to throw her out of the house if she revealed the incident to anyone. When the accused continued to harass her, the victim decided to approach the police.

Acting on her complaint, the Shivaji Nagar police registered a first information report (FIR) and booked the accused under Section 376 (punishment for rape), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and arrested him.

