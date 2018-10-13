Mumbai Crime: 34-year-old man shot dead by an unidentified person in Dadar

crime

Representational image

In yet another case of crime, On Friday morning at around 7:30 am, an unidentified person fired one round at Manoj Morya (34).

The incident occurred near Pramod Mahajan Park. While talking to mid-day, Rajendra Chauhan, ACP Dadar division said, "The person (Manoj Morya) died in the firing and we are investigating the case." "Manoj's dead body has been sent to KEM hospital for the post-mortem. Sources have revealed that he was shot from the backside. Dadar police has registered the case under 302 of IPC against an unknown person."

Kalavathi Maurya, 60, said, "My son used to repair weight measurement machine. Today he got a call from an unknown person who asked him to come to Dadar and when he visited there then this incident took place. However, I don't know the caller who called him."

