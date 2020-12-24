Mumbai Crime: 3.5 tonnes of illegal tobacco worth Rs 80 lakh seized in Goregaon

The Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) busted a major racket involved in illegal hookah distribution on Wednesday and seized 3.5 tonnes of banned tobacco worth Rs 80 lakh.

As per CIU officials, a joint team of CIU and Social Services Branch (SSB) was formed and led by ACP Sanjay Patil raided a place situated at Mukadam Compound, AK Vaidya Marg, Goregaon and seized the contraband.

Crime Branch officials claimed it is one of the biggest tobacco seizures in the country.

An offence was registered at Kurar Police Station under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition) Act (COTPA) 2018, and is being investigated by the CIU.

This operation was carried out by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Sanjay Patil, inspector Pokharkar, sub inspector Bipin Chavan and a joint team under the guidance of Joint CP (Crime) Milind Bharambe and additional CP (Crime) Veeresh Prabhu.

