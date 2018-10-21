Mumbai Crime: 35-year-old habitual molester arrested from Mumbai Central

crime

After he molested a four-year-old in Byculla and was arrested, he also confessed to his other crimes

Accused Ramesh Sheikh

The Mumbai crime branch arrested a habitual molester from Mumbai Central on Friday. The arrested accused has been identified as Ramesh Maheda, 35, a resident of Byculla. Maheda has been absconding since he molested a four-year-old girl in Byculla.

According to sources from the crime branch, Maheda is an alcoholic and has previous molestation cases filed against him at Dadar police station in 2012. At the time, the police had registered an FIR against him under Section 354 of Indian Penal Code.

An officer said, "On October 11, Maheda visited his sister's place. His sister went to the market at 2 pm leaving him alone at home. At the same time, the four-year-old girl, who stays on the same floor, had arrived home from school and was playing in the gallery. She visited the house while playing where he molested her."

The survivor's mother's told the police in her statement, "I was giving bath to my second daughter and she (the survivor) was playing. After some time I called her by her name, but didn't reply. I went out to see her coming out of a neighbour's house. She was taking off her clothes and I shouted asking 'why is she doing that?' Her pants was wet and then I asked her if she urinated in them, and she replied implying that the 'uncle' had peed on her."

As the survivor's mother called other residents of the floor to the spot, he ran away. Later, she visited Agripada Police Station and lodged the FIR against him.

Also Read: Woman Journalist Molested, Robbed Of Mobile Phone In Mumbai Local Train

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates