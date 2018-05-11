Mumbai Crime: 35-year-old man blackmails woman with intimate photos, extorts thousands

The accused snapped pictures of the homemaker having an extramarital affair. He then used the pictures to extort a sum of Rs 94,00 from the victim

A 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly having blackmailed and extorted thousands of rupees from a 30-year-old woman. The arrest was made by the Khar police on Wednesday after the victim filed an FIR.

The accused snapped pictures of the homemaker having an extramarital affair. He then used the pictures to extort a sum of Rs 94,00 from the victim. A report in the Hindustan Times quotes a police officer as having stated, "Around nine months ago, the accused followed the woman to a Khar hotel, where she went with her boyfriend. The accused is known to the complainant."

The accused then peeped into the couple's hotel room via a window and illegally clicked their pictures. The HT report further quotes the officer as having added, "The accused demanded for â¹15,000 from the woman and threatened to make the pictures public, if she failed to pay him. The complainant paid him Rs 94,000 until May, 2018."

The police have managed to retrieve objectionable content from the man's mobile phone.He has been booked under Section 384 of the Indian Penal Code for extortion and is currently in police custody.

