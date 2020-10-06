Mumbai crime: 35-year-old man kidnapped from Kandivli rescued within 24 hours

A 35-year-old man, who was allegedly kidnapped from Kandivli, was rescued by the police within 24 hours from Cheeta camp in Chembur on October 2. The police also arrested two accused and seized the car in which the victim was abducted. Three other accused, including the mastermind, are still at large.

According to police sources, the victim, who is into catering business and lives at 90 feet road in Kandivli west, had gone for a walk in the evening on October 1. The accused, who were keeping an eye on him, pushed him into the car and escaped from the spot. A stall vendor witnessed the incident and informed the victim’s relatives.

As soon as the matter was reported, the Kandivli police team reached the spot and scrutinized the CCTV footages. The suspects and the vehicle in which the victim was kidnapped were visible in the CCTV footage. Two of the accused were also identified by the victim’s relatives, who revealed the name and address of the accused.

The Kandivli police team conducted a combing operation in Cheeta camp in Chembur. Fearing arrest, the accused released the victim Kandivli.

The police arrested two of the accused - Jafar Khan (27) and Abdul Qadar Shaikh (21). One of them is the owner of the car and the other is the driver.

The police said that the victim and the accused are from the same village in Uttar Pradesh. A girl from the accused’s family had run away with the victim’s relative. The accused suspected that the victim had helped the couple and was sheltering them in Mumbai. To find out about it, they kidnapped the victim. The victim was kept captive in a house in Chembur and was tortured to find out about the whereabouts of the couple.

“They dragged me into the car and started beating me. They thrashed me all the way till Chembur and locked me in a room. They stripped me and kept asking me about the couple. However, after the police reached, they brought me out on the road, stopped an auto and asked the driver to take me to Kandivli,” the victim said.

The police have arrested two accused under Sections 365 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). “They were produced before a court and were remanded to police custody,” said an official from Kandivli police station. The police are searching for other accused.

