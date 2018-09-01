35-year-old MD of an NGO arrested for molesting employee

crime

Representational Image

The Dindoshi police have arrested a 35-year-old fund raising NGO's founder and managing director, for molesting a 22-year-old employee in his office. The girl who works as a team leader in the NGO, approached Dindoshi police station on August 11, and registered a complaint against the accused. In her statement she alleged that he used to talk to her in obscene language and touch her.

She told police that on August 11 he forcibly hugged her. She screamed and some of the other girls working there arrived and they also shouted at him. Some of them also came to the police station later and spoke about the incident. They also lodged the same complaint against him.

After the complaint, police asked the accused to come to the police station, but he switched off his mobile phone and stopped going to his house in Bhayander. Police arrested him in Malad on Friday, when they learnt he was going to open a new office. "API Digvijay Patil along with other officials, under supervision of senior inspector Rajaram Vhanmane, caught the accused today. He has been booked and arrested under Section 354 (outraging the modesty of a woman) of IPC and will be produced before court tomorrow," said police inspector Vilas Bhosle, of Dindoshi police station.

