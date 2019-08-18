Mumbai Crime: 36-year-old man exposes self to woman via video call

mumbai

A 36-year-old man was arrested for allegedly making a video call to a navy officer's wife and exposing himself to her in Mumbai

In a shocking incident, a 36-year-old man allegedly made a video call to a navy officer's wife and exposed himself to her. He was later arrested. The accused identified as Ravikant Tiwari has been booked for outraging a woman's modesty, informed an official of Cuffe Parade police station. Two of his mobile phones containing "objectionable" videos have been seized by the police.

The police stated that the accused had recently called the victim and exposed himself. "The woman was scared and embarrassed and immediately informed her husband who called the police and lodged a complaint," stated an officer. According to the Times of India, the police stated that the accused committed this crime this twice.

During the preliminary inquiry, the police found that the particular number belonged to Chavi Rathore and further investigations revealed that the number was registered with Om Logistics at Vile Parle. Inquiries revealed that the accused, Ravikant Tiwari, was using that number which was provided to him by the company. The police informed senior officials of the said company and placed the accused under arrest. Now the police are interrogating the accused to find out as to how he accessed the victim's phone number or whether it was just a random phone call.

In another incident, four men took an Ola driver to an isolated place and robbed him. The unidentified assailants thrashed him multiple times, video-called his wife demanded her to strip and then took screenshots of her. The incident took place around 10.20 pm when the driver received a booking from four customers. Before reaching the destination, the unidentified assailants asked him to drive further past their home. When the cab reached an isolated place, the four accused assaulted him and took away his car keys. The miscreants then tied him up at the back seat of the car and drove to a burial ground at Ramanagara, where the gang assaulted him once again and demanded money.

The driver gave the gang Rs 29,000. The report further states that the unidentified miscreants took the driver to another isolated place, where they asked him to video call his wife. The gang asked the victim's wife to strip on the call and then allegedly took screenshots of the video-call.

