Mumbai Crime: 3.729 kgs of gold found in a toilet's dustbin at airport

The AIU officials on a tip-off followed the accused and found that he had dropped 32 gold bars each weighing 116 grams in the dustbin

The recovered gold that was found by the AIU officials from the dustbin at the Airport

Officials of the air intelligence unit (AIU) of Mumbai customs intercepted a passenger Mohammed Irshad who had arrived from Dubai on Tuesday while he was dropping gold in the dustbin for the airport toilet. The AIU officials on a tip-off followed the accused and found that he had dropped 32 gold bars each weighing 116 grams and collectively weighed 3729 grams or 3.729 kgs worth at Rs 1.04 crore.

During questioning, he told that the gold was handed over to him by his acquaintance and was asked to throw it in the toilet dustbin. He was promised monetary benefit for the job. The gold has been seized by the AIU officials under the provisions of customs act and further probe is on.

In a similar incident, officials of the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Mumbai customs arrested two passengers on August 20, 2018, on the basis of a specific input, that they were traveling from Bangkok to Mumbai with gold. The customs officials also arrested a third passenger who had traveled from Delhi to collect the gold. 

AIU officials had said that they have arrested HR Chopra and Karan Kumar and recovered 6 gold bars of 1 kg each and a cut piece of gold bar with a foreign mark. The whole seized gold weighed 6.109 kg and was worth R1.67-crore. The questioning of the two led AIU to Ajay Kumar, who had come from Delhi to collect the gold.

The passengers told AIU officials that they were paid Rs 10,000 per kg. The gold was handed to them by a person at DD House in Bangkok. They were to hand it over to Kumar, who would be standing in the duty-free shop in the arrival hall of the Mumbai international airport.

