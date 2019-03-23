Mumbai Crime: 38-year-old chartered account goes missing from Worli over 2 days

crime

Navrattan Bohra

A 38-year-old owner of a chartered accounting firm NGST and Associates has gone missing since Wednesday afternoon. His wife Aashri has registered a missing person complaint at the Dadar police station, early Thursday morning after Navrattan Bohra did not return home by Wednesday night. A resident of Laljipada, Kandivli, Bohra left home on Wednesday at 8:30 am along with his daughter to drop her at school and then took a local train to meet his client at the Motilal Oswal office in Prabhadevi.

His sister Heena told mid-day that Bohra last spoke to his mother at 2:06 pm after meeting his client. "He told her that his phone battery was draining and hence couldn't speak much. He also withdrew money from a nearby ATM and then met his uncle in Worli," Heena said. He has last checked his Whatsapp at 2:37 pm on Wednesday and the family began worrying when his phone remained switched off and he did not return home at his usual time in the evening.

"We have called all his friends, colleagues, clients and our relatives but to no avail," said Heena. The senior inspector of Dadar police station Divakar Shelke said the CA's Call Data Records (CDR) and the trail of CCTV footages of all the locations he had last visited are being checked. "His relatives have told us that he had incurred losses in business, of late," Shelke said. The cops have also questioned two people on whom the family had raised suspicions but that did not yield any results.

