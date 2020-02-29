Mumbai Crime: 38-year-old man kills wife over suspicion of affair with friend in Malad

This picture has been used for representational purposes only

A 35-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her husband on suspicion of having an affair with his friend in Malad's Kurar village. The accused, identified as Dinesh More, who was arrested by the Kurar police was booked for murder (IPC 302) and under various provisions of the Arms Act.

While speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Senior inspector Babasaheb Salunke of the Kurar police station said, "Since the last 8-10 months, Dinesh had been suspecting Maya was having an affair with one of his friends." According to the police officials, Dinesh worked as a security guard and lived with his wife at Siddheshwar Chawl in Kurar Village, Malad.

The couple used to constantly fight over the issue. On Wednesday, the two fought again over Dinesh's suspicion doubt. Dinesh's neighbours who overheard the fight started knocking on the door when the noise stopped coming from his house.

"The neighbours, who overheard the fight, grew suspicious following the sudden tranquility," a police official said. Post which, they immediately informed the Kurar police station. When a team of Kurar police reached Dinesh's house and opened the door, they found his wife Maya lying in a pool of blood.

"She had multiple injuries on her face and neck, ostensibly caused due to attack by a koyta (dagger) which was found near her," said Salunkhe. Maya was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead on arrival.

Post her death Dinesh was arrested subsequently, the police official said.

