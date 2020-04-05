Mumbai Crime: 38-year-old woman dies in auto-car collision in Chembur

A man was arrested for ramming his car into an autorickshaw that led to a 38-year-old woman’s death. The man, who has been arrested is a doctor by profession and is associated with the BMC in making plans for the containing the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic in the city, Hindustan Times reported.

The victim, identified as Hasina Shaikh, a resident of Ganesh Nagar in Chembur was on her way home after buying groceries when the incident happened. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she died of her injuries.

The incident happened on Friday morning when the doctor, who was travelling with his colleague, was on en-route to a government hospital in Bandra from Navi Mumbai. The doctor was taking the Sion-Trombay route while the rickshaw was headed towards Amar Mahal junction. The two vehicles collided at the Chembur Naka at RC Road as the signal was not functioning due to less traffic, the police said.

The Chembur police arrested the doctor but later on released him on bail.

