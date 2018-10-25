Mumbai Crime: 39-year-old man arrested with ephedrine worth Rs 70 lakh

crime

The accused, identified as Abil Prakash Robert Monteiro, told the police that he sourced the 4 kg contraband from Chennai

Representational Picture

A 39-year-old man was arrested from Kharghar in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday for allegedly possessing banned Ephedrine worth Rs 70 lakh, the police said. The accused, identified as Abil Prakash Robert Monteiro, told the police that he sourced the 4 kg contraband from Chennai, said DCP (Crime) Thane Deepk Deoraj. The drug was meant to be supplied for rave parties, he said.



"The total value of the seized drug is Rs 70 lakh in the Indian market," said the DCP.

Monteiro has been booked under various sections of the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotopic Substances) Act and remanded in police custody till October 30, he said.

In a similar incident that took place on October 22, 2018, the Mumbai crime branch's Anti Narcotics Cell arrested a 43-year-old accused with 8.9 lakh rupees drugs. According to the sources from ANC on the 11th of October while performing patrolling in the jurisdiction of Ghatkopar Unit, PI Shashank Shelke, API Shivdikar and Team (Police Hawaldar Kale, Police Nayak Bhingardeve, Yadav, Police Shipai Chaure, Wagh) apprehended a suspect person who was near the best bus stop on Ghatkopar Mankhurd link road.

Shivdeep Lande DCP ANC confirmed the arrested and told that we are investigating the case. Sources revealed that the person identified as Manzaar Shaikh is a resident of Gaondevi. He was detained with a bag which was containing 89 grams of Heroine. Police arrested him under sections 8(c) read with 21 of NDPS Act.

With inputs from PTI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates