Mumbai Crime: 39-year-old peddler arrested in Bandra, drugs seized

The Narcotics Control Bureau, Mumbai, arrested a 39-year-old man in possession of drugs. The accused has been identified as Joshua Crasto, a resident of Perry Cross Road in Bandra.

The NCB sleuths found 50 grams ganja, 25 grams of buds/charas and 2.2 grams of cocaine from his possession.

Read the latest crime stories in Mumbai and rest of India

According to NCB sources, Crasto revealed that he used to procure ganja/buds, from foreign countries and charas from locals in Worli and nearby areas.

Sources said he kept the contraband at his house for consumption as well as supplied it to others. He will be presented in the court on Wednesday.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news