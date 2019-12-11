Mumbai Crime: 4 Ghatkopar residents kidnap, rape man they came across on Instagram

This image has been used for representational purposes only.

The police recently arrested three people and detained a minor for kidnapping a 22-year-old man from Kurla, who loved uploading selfies on social media, and sexually assaulting him. The accused traced him to a restaurant in Kurla, a Mumbai Mirror report read.

Police said the three accused were identified as Mehul Parmar, 21; Asif Ali Ansari, 23, and Piyush Chauhan, 22, all residents of Ghatkopar.

The FIR, which was registered at the Vinoba Bhave Nagar Police Station, said, on December 8, the complainant clicked selfies outside a restaurant around 10.30pm and uploaded them on his Instagram profile. He also added the location.

The report said around 15 minutes later, Parmar and Chauhan approached him and said they had 'liked' the photos on Instagram and started praising her appearance.

In his complaint, the man said the three began talking and decided to go for a ride and a smoke. He said they were driving towards the airport for around 20 minutes and stopped near a hotel where a man was waiting in a car. He alleged that he was forced to get inside and the three men took turns to sodomise him. A minor also joined them an hour later and they thrashed the complainant till he agreed to perform oral sex, the FIR read.

The complainant said this went on for three hours and as they were driving around, he did not know the route. He said they dropped him on a road going towards Kurla.

After he narrated the incident to his parents, they filed a complaint, the report said. He was then sent to Sion Hospital. Dr Rajesh Dere, head of the Forensic Department at Sion Hospital was quoted as saying that the sample reports will take a few weeks. "The complainant has been told that he can visit us for counselling at his convenience," Dere was quoted as saying.

The three accused were booked under section 377 (unnatural sex), 392 (robbery), and 34 (criminal act by several people in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The minor has been sent to a remand home.

