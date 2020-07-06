Mumbai crime: 4 held for raping 45-year-old woman after spiking her drink

The Mankhurd police on Friday arrested four men for allegedly raping a 45-yesr-old woman on June 30. One of the accused is an acquaintance of the victim.

According to Mumbai Mirror, the police said that the man who knew the victim had invited her to accompany him at the birthday party of a friend’s son. The two reached the house in Mankhurd in the evening.

“The complainant told us that there were three men in the house when she reached. She said that she felt a little awkward as no children were around despite it being a child’s birthday party. They told her that others were on their way and handed her a drink that was spiked. She lost consciousness after consuming that drink,” an officer from Mankhurd police station was quoted as saying by the website.

After gaining consciousness, the woman realised that she has been sexually assaulted and filed a police complaint.

