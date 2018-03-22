Mumbai Crime: 4 men hack father and his two sons to death over hawking space row, two arrested

The duo, a part of a four man team, are said to have hacked a man and his two sons to death over a tiff they had. A police team picked up the dup from the northern part of the country and are likely to be brought to Mumbai soon



The Bhandup police have arrested two men in connection with a triple murder. The duo, a part of a four man team, are said to have hacked a man and his two sons to death over a tiff they had. A police team picked up the dup from the northern part of the country and are likely to be brought to Mumbai soon.

The hunt for two more suspects is still underway. Additional commissioner of police, east region Lakhmi Gautam said, "The two are the main accused, who were involved in the killing. Hunt is on for other two suspects." She added that the accused were in their twenties, reported Hindustan times.

The incident occurred in Sonapur, where the men and the victims got into an altercation over their hawking spot to run their business. An investigation revealed that the dispute took a deadly turn when the men attacked the father and his two sons with a sharp weapon and hacked them to death.

