Mumbai Crime: 4 Nigerian nationals arrested with cocaine worth Rs 1.49 crore

The Tulinj police busted a drug racket on Monday and arrested four Nigerian nationals from Nalasopara (east) with 747 gram cocaine worth Rs1.49 crore.

The accused have been identified as Agu Osita (28), Urji Phillips (30), Ogona Chukwene (29) and Chris Ajah Chukweneka (30).

According to police sources, senior police inspector DS Patil had received information that some Nigerians would be coming to sell cocaine in Pragati Nagar area of Nalasopara (east).

Two teams were formed under assistant police inspectors (API) Shashikant Awaghade and Santosh Solankar, and a trap was laid.

The cops noticed four Nigerians moving suspiciously near Sadguru apartment. All four were arrested and drugs were seized from their possession.

A case has been registered under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Tulinj police station.

