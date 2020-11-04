Mumbai crime: 4 people held for kidnapping year-old girl

Four people were arrested by Charkop police for involvement in the kidnapping of a year old girl.

The accused were identified as Rashmi Naik alias Rashmi Pawar (29), Raju Pawar (36), Sachin Yelve (40) and Supriya Yelve (35).

As per police officials, in the early hours on Tuesday Sunita Gurav (30) along with her husband and children was sleeping in Bhoomi Park in Malad West. When she woke up she realized her one-year-old daughter was missing. When she couldn’t find her after several hours, Sunita filed a complaint with police.

Charkop police formed three teams to find the girl. They initially scanned the CCTV footages of the area and spotted the accused Rashmi and Raju. They got their mobile numbers and traced them to Khar.

“On interrogation Rashmi and Raju revealed that they had kidnapped and sold the kid to Sachin and Supriya for Rs 30,000,” said a police officer.

Probe revealed that Sachin and Supriya were trying to conceive a child for years. Supriya and Rashmi knew each other and the latter struck a deal to kidnap the child and sell it to Supriya for Rs 30,000. Rashmi had also received an advance of Rs 15,000 from Supriya. Rashmi and Raju were in financial stress due to the COVID-19 lockdown, said police.

“The child was rescued within a few hours and handed over to her parents,” said DCP Vishal Thakur, zone XI.

