Mumbai Crime: 4 teens beat tailor to death for not getting out of cab fast enough

In a shocking incident four teenagers, including three minors were arrested for beating a tailor to death for not getting out of a taxi fast enough. The incident occurred early on Tuesday morning.

The victim and his roommate were returning to their residence in Chembur from CSTM in a taxi when the accused and his three friends hailed down the same taxi reported the Times of India. As per DCP (zone VI) Umaji Sanap, “They got annoyed when Singh sat in the taxi counting the fare money. An argument broke out, which soon turned violent and the four boys attacked Singh with paver blocks lying on the road,”

Passersby alerted the police about the incident and they rushed the injured man to the hospital. He was declared dead on admission by doctors. The 18-year-old accused has been remanded to police custody and the three minors have been sent to a remand home.

